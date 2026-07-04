Mitchell van Buuren

Mitchell van Buuren

all rounder

Full name:Mitchell van Buuren
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Lions

Paarl Royals

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches223529
Innings1471
Overs46.326.01.0
Balls---
Maidens400
Runs24017410
Wickets240
Avg12043.50
SR139.5390
Eco5.166.6910
BB120
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches223529
Innings313325
Not outs255
Runs10381352609
Balls Faced19131441476
Avg35.7948.2830.45
SR54.2693.82127.94
Fours11311056
Fifties673
Sixies123413
Highest12020067
Hundreds340

Another Players

Tahir, Imran

Tahir, Imran

Pretorius, Dwaine

Pretorius, Dwaine

Phangiso, Aaron

Phangiso, Aaron

Miller, David

Miller, David

Sipamla, Lutho

Sipamla, Lutho

Siboto, Malusi

Siboto, Malusi

Maphaka, Tetelo

Maphaka, Tetelo

Diseko, Johannes Newty

Diseko, Johannes Newty

Dawood, Junaid

Dawood, Junaid

Simelane, Andile

Simelane, Andile