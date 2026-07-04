Mitchell van Buuren
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mitchell van Buuren
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break googly right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|35
|29
|Innings
|14
|7
|1
|Overs
|46.3
|26.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|0
|Runs
|240
|174
|10
|Wickets
|2
|4
|0
|Avg
|120
|43.5
|0
|SR
|139.5
|39
|0
|Eco
|5.16
|6.69
|10
|BB
|1
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|35
|29
|Innings
|31
|33
|25
|Not outs
|2
|5
|5
|Runs
|1038
|1352
|609
|Balls Faced
|1913
|1441
|476
|Avg
|35.79
|48.28
|30.45
|SR
|54.26
|93.82
|127.94
|Fours
|113
|110
|56
|Fifties
|6
|7
|3
|Sixies
|12
|34
|13
|Highest
|120
|200
|67
|Hundreds
|3
|4
|0