Farman Ahmed

Farman Ahmed

all rounder

Full name:Farman Ahmed
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Royal Riders Punjab

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches11
Innings7
Overs19.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs142
Wickets6
Avg23.66
SR19
Eco7.47
BB4
4w1
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches11
Innings11
Not outs0
Runs224
Balls Faced214
Avg20.36
SR104.67
Fours32
Fifties1
Sixies4
Highest54
Hundreds0

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