Farman Ahmed
all rounder
|Full name:
|Farman Ahmed
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|7
|Overs
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|142
|Wickets
|6
|Avg
|23.66
|SR
|19
|Eco
|7.47
|BB
|4
|4w
|1
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|11
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|224
|Balls Faced
|214
|Avg
|20.36
|SR
|104.67
|Fours
|32
|Fifties
|1
|Sixies
|4
|Highest
|54
|Hundreds
|0