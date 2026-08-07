Mohammad Shahzad Mohammadi
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Mohammad Shahzad Mohammadi
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|84
|65
|22
|115
|118
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|4.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|2.25
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|84
|65
|22
|115
|118
|Innings
|4
|84
|65
|38
|115
|118
|Not outs
|0
|3
|3
|5
|4
|10
|Runs
|69
|2727
|1936
|1651
|3981
|3457
|Balls Faced
|133
|3082
|1436
|2280
|4499
|2602
|Avg
|17.25
|33.66
|31.22
|50.03
|35.86
|32
|SR
|51.87
|88.48
|134.81
|72.41
|88.48
|132.85
|Fours
|12
|323
|218
|205
|459
|369
|Fifties
|0
|14
|12
|9
|21
|22
|Sixies
|1
|55
|72
|19
|97
|143
|Highest
|40
|131
|118
|214
|143
|118
|Hundreds
|0
|6
|1
|4
|9
|1