Mohammad Shahzad Mohammadi

Mohammad Shahzad Mohammadi

wicket keeper

Full name:Mohammad Shahzad Mohammadi
Nationality:Afghanistan
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Royal Riders Punjab

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2846522115118
Innings000300
Overs0004.000
Balls------
Maidens000000
Runs000900
Wickets000000
Avg000000
SR000000
Eco0002.2500
BB000000
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2846522115118
Innings4846538115118
Not outs0335410
Runs6927271936165139813457
Balls Faced13330821436228044992602
Avg17.2533.6631.2250.0335.8632
SR51.8788.48134.8172.4188.48132.85
Fours12323218205459369
Fifties0141292122
Sixies155721997143
Highest40131118214143118
Hundreds061491

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