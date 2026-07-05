Rishi Dhawan News View all If you are interested in the cricketer Rishi Dhawan, you can find all the latest information about him here: how often he participates in cricket tournaments, predictions for future matches, and what records he plans to set. Rishi Dhawan announces retirement from white ball cricket Former captain and all-rounder of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Team, Rishi Dhawan has announced his retirement from the limited format of the game. Following his state team’s final match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy league stages, he took it to social media and called it a day from the shorter format. Rishi Dhawan IPL 2023, PBKS vs MI | Twitter trolls 'Hitman' Rohit for transforming into 'Duckman' with 15th duck Rishi Dhawan IPL 2022 | Disheartened for not getting opportunities despite performing well, reveals Rishi Dhawan Rishi Dhawan IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS | Twitter erupts to Shubman Gill staring back at Sandeep Sharma after run-out Rishi Dhawan Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group B - Saurashtra set up quarter-final clash against Andhra

International career

Rishi Dhawan, born on February 19, 1990, is an Indian cricketer. He plays for Himachal Pradesh in first-class and List A cricket. Dhawan is a medium-fast bowling all-rounder and bats in the middle order. He first played for Kings XI Punjab in the 2008 IPL. In 2013, he joined Mumbai Indians. Later, in February 2017, Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for 55 lakhs in the IPL.

In January 2025, Rishi Dhawan announced his retirement from Indian limited-overs cricket.

ODI Career

Debut: Australia vs India, Melbourne - January 17, 2016

Last Match: Australia vs India, Sydney - January 23, 2016

T20I Career

Only Match: Zimbabwe vs India, Harare - June 18, 2016

Rishi Dhawan received his first India call-up after a strong performance with India A during their tour of Australia in 2014. He was known as a seam-bowling all-rounder, but his time with the national team was short.

ODI: Dhawan played his first ODI against Australia in January 2016 in Melbourne. He did not take any wickets in either of his first two matches, leading to his removal from the team.

T20I: Dhawan played his only T20I in June 2016 against Zimbabwe in Harare. He took one wicket, but India lost by two runs.

Leagues Participation

Rishi Dhawan mainly played in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He joined different teams over the years, where he displayed his skills as an all-rounder in the T20 format.

Indian Premier League

Rishi Dhawan has been part of the IPL since it began. He played for Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders. After some time away, he returned to Punjab Kings in 2022 and has stayed with the team.

Year Team Notes 2013 Mumbai Indians Part of the winning team in IPL 2013 2014 Kings XI Punjab Bought for INR 3 crores, played in several matches 2017 Kolkata Knight Riders Bought for INR 55 lakhs, did not play 2022-2024 Punjab Kings Returned after a break, still plays 2025 - Did not find a buyer in the 2025 IPL auction

Domestic career

Rishi Dhawan has played for Himachal Pradesh since 2007. He started as an opening batter and scored a triple century in the 2006 Cooch Behar Trophy. Later, he switched to medium-fast bowling and became an important player for his team.

In the 2013-14 Ranji Trophy, Dhawan took 49 wickets, becoming the leading wicket-taker. He took 40 wickets in the next season, too. He also helped India A beat Australia A in 2014. In the 2018-19 Ranji season, he was the top run-scorer for Himachal Pradesh, with 519 runs from eight matches.

In 2021, Dhawan led Himachal Pradesh to their first Vijay Hazare Trophy title, beating Tamil Nadu. In that tournament, he became the first player to be in the top five run-scorers and wicket-takers in the same season.

Dhawan also led his team to the finals of the 2022-23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the 2024-25 Ranji season, he scored 195 runs and took 3 wickets against Andhra Pradesh. He also helped his team in a match against Jammu and Kashmir, even though the match ended in a draw due to rain.

In January 2025, Dhawan decided to retire from limited-overs cricket after his team did not make it past the group stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He will continue playing first-class cricket for Himachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy.

Records and achievements

Rishi Dhawan has achieved notable milestones in his cricket career:

Ranji Trophy 2013-14: Leading wicket-taker with 49 wickets.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: First player to be in the top five run-scorers and top five wicket-takers in the same edition.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: Fifth player to score 300+ runs and take 10+ wickets in the same edition, after Amitoze Singh, Krunal Pandya, Baba Aparajith, and Nitish Rana.

Lala Amarnath Award (2020-21): Best All-rounder in Domestic limited-overs cricket by BCCI.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Led Himachal Pradesh to second place.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: Led Himachal Pradesh to its first title by defeating Tamil Nadu.

BCCI Lala Amarnath Award (2020-21): Best All-rounder in a Limited-overs edition.

Personal life

Rishi Dhawan leads a quiet life outside cricket. Here is some information about his personal life:

Finance

Rishi Dhawan’s net worth is around $2-3 million.

Family

Rishi is married to Deepali Dhawan, an engineer and model. The couple has a son, Ridharva Dhawan. Rishi’s older brother, Raghav Dhawan, is also a cricketer and plays for Himachal Pradesh.

Cars

In 2016, Rishi bought his dream car, a Range Rover.

Scandals

In 2020, Rishi was fined 500 rupees for breaking self-isolation rules during the pandemic. He was caught traveling in his private car between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM without a pass.

Fans

Rishi Dhawan has many fans, especially on social media. In 2022, fans talked about the face shield he wore during a match. He wore it while bowling against CSK in a PBKS match. The unusual gear was meant to protect his face after he was injured in the Ranji Trophy. The gear protected his nose and forehead, but it confused some fans at first. On Instagram, Rishi has about 100,000 followers.