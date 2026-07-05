Pawan Shakland Suyal

Pawan Shakland Suyal

bowler

Full name:Pawan Shakland Suyal
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Royal Riders Punjab

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches291524
Innings501524
Overs791.1125.083.5
Balls---
Maidens15991
Runs2722561650
Wickets941817
Avg28.9531.1638.23
SR50.541.6629.58
Eco3.444.487.75
BB1032
4w500
5w400
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches291524
Innings3434
Not outs1412
Runs75120
Balls Faced220316
Avg3.7560
SR34.0938.70
Fours1020
Fifties000
Sixies100
Highest11110
Hundreds000

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