Pawan Shakland Suyal
bowler
|Full name:
|Pawan Shakland Suyal
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|15
|24
|Innings
|50
|15
|24
|Overs
|791.1
|125.0
|83.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|159
|9
|1
|Runs
|2722
|561
|650
|Wickets
|94
|18
|17
|Avg
|28.95
|31.16
|38.23
|SR
|50.5
|41.66
|29.58
|Eco
|3.44
|4.48
|7.75
|BB
|10
|3
|2
|4w
|5
|0
|0
|5w
|4
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|15
|24
|Innings
|34
|3
|4
|Not outs
|14
|1
|2
|Runs
|75
|12
|0
|Balls Faced
|220
|31
|6
|Avg
|3.75
|6
|0
|SR
|34.09
|38.7
|0
|Fours
|10
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|11
|11
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0