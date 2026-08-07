Sarul Kanwar

Sarul Kanwar

batsman

Full name:Sarul Kanwar
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Royal Riders Punjab

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches16726
Innings901
Overs27.001.0
Balls---
Maidens400
Runs100013
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco3.7013
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches16726
Innings30726
Not outs001
Runs950144548
Balls Faced1173188449
Avg31.6620.5721.92
SR80.9876.59122.04
Fours1381554
Fifties312
Sixies22530
Highest1309753
Hundreds200

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