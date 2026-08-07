Sarul Kanwar
batsman
|Full name:
|Sarul Kanwar
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|7
|26
|Innings
|9
|0
|1
|Overs
|27.0
|0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|0
|Runs
|100
|0
|13
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.7
|0
|13
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|7
|26
|Innings
|30
|7
|26
|Not outs
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|950
|144
|548
|Balls Faced
|1173
|188
|449
|Avg
|31.66
|20.57
|21.92
|SR
|80.98
|76.59
|122.04
|Fours
|138
|15
|54
|Fifties
|3
|1
|2
|Sixies
|22
|5
|30
|Highest
|130
|97
|53
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0