Farmanullah
bowler
|Full name:
|Farmanullah
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|6
|12
|Innings
|40
|6
|11
|Overs
|396.5
|38.0
|33.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|65
|2
|0
|Runs
|1622
|249
|307
|Wickets
|44
|3
|4
|Avg
|36.86
|83
|76.75
|SR
|54.11
|76
|49.5
|Eco
|4.08
|6.55
|9.3
|BB
|5
|3
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|6
|12
|Innings
|40
|6
|12
|Not outs
|4
|0
|3
|Runs
|944
|62
|211
|Balls Faced
|1892
|109
|171
|Avg
|26.22
|10.33
|23.44
|SR
|49.89
|56.88
|123.39
|Fours
|99
|2
|15
|Fifties
|3
|0
|1
|Sixies
|35
|2
|12
|Highest
|121
|22
|53
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0