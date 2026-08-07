Farmanullah

Farmanullah

bowler

Full name:Farmanullah
Nationality:Afghanistan
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Dhaka Dominators

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches23612
Innings40611
Overs396.538.033.0
Balls---
Maidens6520
Runs1622249307
Wickets4434
Avg36.868376.75
SR54.117649.5
Eco4.086.559.3
BB531
4w100
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches23612
Innings40612
Not outs403
Runs94462211
Balls Faced1892109171
Avg26.2210.3323.44
SR49.8956.88123.39
Fours99215
Fifties301
Sixies35212
Highest1212253
Hundreds100

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