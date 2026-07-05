Fayaz Khan Nasseri
all rounder
|Full name:
|Fayaz Khan Nasseri
|Nationality:
|Germany
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|24.0
|24.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|174
|174
|Wickets
|8
|8
|Avg
|21.75
|21.75
|SR
|18
|18
|Eco
|7.25
|7.25
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|39
|39
|Balls Faced
|30
|30
|Avg
|9.75
|9.75
|SR
|130
|130
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|18
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0