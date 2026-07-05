Fayaz Khan Nasseri

Fayaz Khan Nasseri

all rounder

Full name:Fayaz Khan Nasseri
Nationality:Germany
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Germany

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings77
Overs24.024.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs174174
Wickets88
Avg21.7521.75
SR1818
Eco7.257.25
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings66
Not outs22
Runs3939
Balls Faced3030
Avg9.759.75
SR130130
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest1818
Hundreds00

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