Felicity Carol Leydon-Davis

Felicity Carol Leydon-Davis

bowler

Full name:Felicity Carol Leydon-Davis
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Otago Sparks Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches1838
Innings1624
Overs8.222.070.5
Balls---
Maidens101
Runs18120551
Wickets549
Avg3.63061.22
SR103347.22
Eco2.165.457.77
BB522
4w000
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches1838
Innings1031
Not outs106
Runs100485
Balls Faced110493
Avg0019.4
SR90.9098.37
Fours0052
Fifties001
Sixies002
Highest10054
Hundreds000

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