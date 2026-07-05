Felicity Carol Leydon-Davis
bowler
|Full name:
|Felicity Carol Leydon-Davis
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|1
|8
|38
|Innings
|1
|6
|24
|Overs
|8.2
|22.0
|70.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|18
|120
|551
|Wickets
|5
|4
|9
|Avg
|3.6
|30
|61.22
|SR
|10
|33
|47.22
|Eco
|2.16
|5.45
|7.77
|BB
|5
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|1
|8
|38
|Innings
|1
|0
|31
|Not outs
|1
|0
|6
|Runs
|10
|0
|485
|Balls Faced
|11
|0
|493
|Avg
|0
|0
|19.4
|SR
|90.9
|0
|98.37
|Fours
|0
|0
|52
|Fifties
|0
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|0
|2
|Highest
|10
|0
|54
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0