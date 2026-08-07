Fraser John Colson
batsman
|Full name:
|Fraser John Colson
|Nationality:
|New zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|15
|12
|Innings
|0
|1
|0
|Overs
|0
|3.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|14
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|4.66
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|15
|12
|Innings
|44
|14
|7
|Not outs
|2
|2
|1
|Runs
|872
|358
|120
|Balls Faced
|1832
|456
|90
|Avg
|20.76
|29.83
|20
|SR
|47.59
|78.5
|133.33
|Fours
|124
|35
|11
|Fifties
|5
|2
|0
|Sixies
|8
|7
|4
|Highest
|97
|80
|37
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0