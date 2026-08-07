Fraser John Colson

Fraser John Colson

batsman

Full name:Fraser John Colson
Nationality:New zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Wellington Firebirds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches251512
Innings010
Overs03.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0140
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco04.660
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches251512
Innings44147
Not outs221
Runs872358120
Balls Faced183245690
Avg20.7629.8320
SR47.5978.5133.33
Fours1243511
Fifties520
Sixies874
Highest978037
Hundreds000

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