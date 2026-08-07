G Lalbiakvela
bowler
|Full name:
|G Lalbiakvela
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|22
|26
|Innings
|29
|21
|24
|Overs
|418.4
|113.2
|64.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|44
|4
|0
|Runs
|1854
|752
|616
|Wickets
|44
|15
|10
|Avg
|42.13
|50.13
|61.6
|SR
|57.09
|45.33
|38.4
|Eco
|4.42
|6.63
|9.62
|BB
|11
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|22
|26
|Innings
|36
|15
|11
|Not outs
|5
|2
|3
|Runs
|152
|39
|16
|Balls Faced
|416
|91
|40
|Avg
|4.9
|3
|2
|SR
|36.53
|42.85
|40
|Fours
|19
|5
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|0
|0
|Highest
|41
|9
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0