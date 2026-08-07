G Lalbiakvela

G Lalbiakvela

bowler

Full name:G Lalbiakvela
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Mizoram

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches212226
Innings292124
Overs418.4113.264.0
Balls---
Maidens4440
Runs1854752616
Wickets441510
Avg42.1350.1361.6
SR57.0945.3338.4
Eco4.426.639.62
BB1132
4w000
5w200
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches212226
Innings361511
Not outs523
Runs1523916
Balls Faced4169140
Avg4.932
SR36.5342.8540
Fours1951
Fifties000
Sixies400
Highest4196
Hundreds000

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