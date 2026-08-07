Gahlaut Rahul Singh

Gahlaut Rahul Singh

batsman

Full name:Gahlaut Rahul Singh
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Hyderabad

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches434943
Innings320
Overs15.020.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs84940
Wickets020
Avg0470
SR0600
Eco5.64.70
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches434943
Innings744639
Not outs443
Runs29271506843
Balls Faced46661656612
Avg41.8135.8523.41
SR62.7390.94137.74
Fours41114087
Fifties1584
Sixies323630
Highest18215876
Hundreds830

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