Gahlaut Rahul Singh
batsman
|Full name:
|Gahlaut Rahul Singh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|43
|49
|43
|Innings
|3
|2
|0
|Overs
|15.0
|20.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|84
|94
|0
|Wickets
|0
|2
|0
|Avg
|0
|47
|0
|SR
|0
|60
|0
|Eco
|5.6
|4.7
|0
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|43
|49
|43
|Innings
|74
|46
|39
|Not outs
|4
|4
|3
|Runs
|2927
|1506
|843
|Balls Faced
|4666
|1656
|612
|Avg
|41.81
|35.85
|23.41
|SR
|62.73
|90.94
|137.74
|Fours
|411
|140
|87
|Fifties
|15
|8
|4
|Sixies
|32
|36
|30
|Highest
|182
|158
|76
|Hundreds
|8
|3
|0