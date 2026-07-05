Gajitha Diyath Keshara Kotuwegoda

Gajitha Diyath Keshara Kotuwegoda

wicket keeper

Full name:Gajitha Diyath Keshara Kotuwegoda
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break

Teams

2023 Teams

Bloomfield Cricket And Athletic Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches101
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches101
Innings131
Not outs00
Runs32523
Balls Faced58424
Avg2523
SR55.6595.83
Fours313
Fifties30
Sixies40
Highest6823
Hundreds00

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