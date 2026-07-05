Gajitha Diyath Keshara Kotuwegoda
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Gajitha Diyath Keshara Kotuwegoda
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|10
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|10
|1
|Innings
|13
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|325
|23
|Balls Faced
|584
|24
|Avg
|25
|23
|SR
|55.65
|95.83
|Fours
|31
|3
|Fifties
|3
|0
|Sixies
|4
|0
|Highest
|68
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0