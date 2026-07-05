Gawasin Arachchige Danal Dilmith Hemananda
all rounder
|Full name:
|Gawasin Arachchige Danal Dilmith Hemananda
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|2
|9
|Innings
|19
|2
|9
|Overs
|84.0
|11.0
|25.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|0
|0
|Runs
|366
|61
|180
|Wickets
|7
|0
|11
|Avg
|52.28
|0
|16.36
|SR
|72
|0
|13.9
|Eco
|4.35
|5.54
|7.05
|BB
|2
|0
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|2
|9
|Innings
|18
|2
|5
|Not outs
|3
|1
|1
|Runs
|361
|45
|44
|Balls Faced
|621
|64
|47
|Avg
|24.06
|45
|11
|SR
|58.13
|70.31
|93.61
|Fours
|30
|2
|3
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|13
|2
|2
|Highest
|66
|43
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0