Gawasin Arachchige Danal Dilmith Hemananda

Gawasin Arachchige Danal Dilmith Hemananda

all rounder

Full name:Gawasin Arachchige Danal Dilmith Hemananda
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Dambulla Nsl

Police Sports Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1329
Innings1929
Overs84.011.025.3
Balls---
Maidens600
Runs36661180
Wickets7011
Avg52.28016.36
SR72013.9
Eco4.355.547.05
BB203
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1329
Innings1825
Not outs311
Runs3614544
Balls Faced6216447
Avg24.064511
SR58.1370.3193.61
Fours3023
Fifties200
Sixies1322
Highest664321
Hundreds000

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