Gerhardt Jason Abrahams
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Gerhardt Jason Abrahams
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|39
|37
|29
|Innings
|6
|0
|0
|Overs
|17.1
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|98
|0
|0
|Wickets
|5
|0
|0
|Avg
|19.6
|0
|0
|SR
|20.6
|0
|0
|Eco
|5.7
|0
|0
|BB
|2
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|39
|37
|29
|Innings
|69
|35
|25
|Not outs
|3
|1
|1
|Runs
|1321
|838
|494
|Balls Faced
|1782
|1102
|467
|Avg
|20.01
|24.64
|20.58
|SR
|74.13
|76.04
|105.78
|Fours
|194
|96
|52
|Fifties
|7
|5
|0
|Sixies
|17
|12
|10
|Highest
|112
|123
|48
|Hundreds
|1
|2
|0