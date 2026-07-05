Gerhardt Jason Abrahams

Gerhardt Jason Abrahams

wicket keeper

Full name:Gerhardt Jason Abrahams
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Northern Cape

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches393729
Innings600
Overs17.100
Balls---
Maidens200
Runs9800
Wickets500
Avg19.600
SR20.600
Eco5.700
BB200
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches393729
Innings693525
Not outs311
Runs1321838494
Balls Faced17821102467
Avg20.0124.6420.58
SR74.1376.04105.78
Fours1949652
Fifties750
Sixies171210
Highest11212348
Hundreds120

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