Orapeleng Motlhoaring

Orapeleng Motlhoaring

bowler

Full name:Orapeleng Motlhoaring
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2023 Teams

Knights

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches337
Innings311
Overs14.01.00.3
Balls---
Maidens200
Runs5789
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco4.07818
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches337
Innings324
Not outs111
Runs23826
Balls Faced91831
Avg11.588.66
SR25.2710083.87
Fours513
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest15813
Hundreds000

Another Players

Jansen, Duan

Jansen, Duan

Whitehead, Sean

Whitehead, Sean

Pienaar, Obus

Pienaar, Obus

Bosch, Clayton Gregory

Bosch, Clayton Gregory

Kleinveldt, Matthew

Kleinveldt, Matthew

Botha, Patrick

Botha, Patrick

Coetzee, Gerald

Coetzee, Gerald

Snyman, Jacques

Snyman, Jacques

Mosehle, Mangaliso

Mosehle, Mangaliso

Baartman, Ottniel

Baartman, Ottniel