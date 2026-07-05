Orapeleng Motlhoaring
bowler
|Full name:
|Orapeleng Motlhoaring
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|7
|Innings
|3
|1
|1
|Overs
|14.0
|1.0
|0.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|57
|8
|9
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|4.07
|8
|18
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|7
|Innings
|3
|2
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|23
|8
|26
|Balls Faced
|91
|8
|31
|Avg
|11.5
|8
|8.66
|SR
|25.27
|100
|83.87
|Fours
|5
|1
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|15
|8
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0