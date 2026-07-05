Avumile Mnci
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Avumile Mnci
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|24
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|24
|4
|Innings
|43
|19
|2
|Not outs
|2
|2
|2
|Runs
|626
|263
|1
|Balls Faced
|1634
|498
|6
|Avg
|15.26
|15.47
|0
|SR
|38.31
|52.81
|16.66
|Fours
|79
|22
|0
|Fifties
|1
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|55
|65
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0