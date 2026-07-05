Avumile Mnci

Avumile Mnci

wicket keeper

Full name:Avumile Mnci
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Eastern Cape Linyathi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches32244
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches32244
Innings43192
Not outs222
Runs6262631
Balls Faced16344986
Avg15.2615.470
SR38.3152.8116.66
Fours79220
Fifties110
Sixies010
Highest55651
Hundreds000

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