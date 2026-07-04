Gregory Robert Hay
batsman
|Full name:
|Gregory Robert Hay
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|98
|32
|27
|Innings
|11
|0
|1
|Overs
|47.0
|0
|0.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|201
|0
|12
|Wickets
|2
|0
|0
|Avg
|100.5
|0
|0
|SR
|141
|0
|0
|Eco
|4.27
|0
|24
|BB
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|98
|32
|27
|Innings
|172
|31
|24
|Not outs
|13
|4
|5
|Runs
|6597
|1089
|508
|Balls Faced
|14214
|1611
|421
|Avg
|41.49
|40.33
|26.73
|SR
|46.41
|67.59
|120.66
|Fours
|801
|98
|53
|Fifties
|31
|7
|4
|Sixies
|5
|4
|7
|Highest
|226
|85
|76
|Hundreds
|16
|0
|0