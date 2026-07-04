Gregory Robert Hay

Gregory Robert Hay

batsman

Full name:Gregory Robert Hay
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Central Stags

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches983227
Innings1101
Overs47.000.3
Balls---
Maidens200
Runs201012
Wickets200
Avg100.500
SR14100
Eco4.27024
BB100
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches983227
Innings1723124
Not outs1345
Runs65971089508
Balls Faced142141611421
Avg41.4940.3326.73
SR46.4167.59120.66
Fours8019853
Fifties3174
Sixies547
Highest2268576
Hundreds1600

Another Players

Leopard, Christian Kevin

Leopard, Christian Kevin

Wiggins, Bayley

Wiggins, Bayley

Bruce, Tom

Bruce, Tom

Clarkson, Joshua Andrew

Clarkson, Joshua Andrew

Toole, Raymond

Toole, Raymond

Tickner, Blair

Tickner, Blair

Cobb, Josh

Cobb, Josh

Clark, William

Clark, William

Patel, Ajaz

Patel, Ajaz

Field, Joey

Field, Joey