Haider Ali

Haider Ali

Full name:Haider Ali
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2025 Teams

Dubai Capitals

United Arab Emirates

Haider Ali News

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If you want to learn all the latest news about the cricket player Haider Ali, then here you will find everything: training plan, participation in world tournaments, matches played.

Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates, Preview | Pakistan Will Look to Dominate After Big Win in Last Game

Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates, Preview | Pakistan Will Look to Dominate After Big Win in Last Game

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) face each other in the 10th match of Group A at the Asia Cup 2025.

Haider Ali08:49 PM, 16 September, 2024

PAK One Day Cup | Twitter reacts to Faisal Iqbal down on knees as fielders recreate Ajmal and Malik’s fielding horror

Haider Ali01:18 AM, 17 March, 2024

PSL | Imad Wasim's heroics intertwined with Haider Ali's courageous batting propell Islamabad to finals

Haider Ali12:04 AM, 11 February, 2024

‌ILT20 | Spin to win as Capitals trump table-toppers to strengthen playoff chances

Haider Ali11:13 AM, 08 June, 2023

T20 Blast 2023 | Twitter laughs as Haider Ali’s attempt at single ends up in a comical dismissal

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