Haider Ali
batsman
|Full name:
|Haider Ali
|Nationality:
|United Arab Emirates
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|35.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|113
|53
|Wickets
|3
|1
|Avg
|37.66
|53
|SR
|70
|60
|Eco
|3.22
|5.3
|BB
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|2
|1
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|1
|1
|Balls Faced
|12
|2
|Avg
|1
|0
|SR
|8.33
|50
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0