Haider Ali

Haider Ali

batsman

Full name:Haider Ali
Nationality:United Arab Emirates
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2025 Teams

Dubai Capitals

United Arab Emirates

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches11
Innings11
Overs35.010.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs11353
Wickets31
Avg37.6653
SR7060
Eco3.225.3
BB31
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches11
Innings21
Not outs11
Runs11
Balls Faced122
Avg10
SR8.3350
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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