Jatin Sahay Saxena

Jatin Sahay Saxena

all rounder

Full name:Jatin Sahay Saxena
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Negombo CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches355018
Innings344015
Overs286.0259.149.0
Balls---
Maidens3731
Runs10981211306
Wickets294219
Avg37.8628.8316.1
SR59.1737.0215.47
Eco3.834.676.24
BB552
4w210
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches355018
Innings594813
Not outs530
Runs17611358157
Balls Faced29991428124
Avg32.6130.1712.07
SR58.7195.09126.61
Fours20714821
Fifties1060
Sixies17283
Highest12510145
Hundreds410

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