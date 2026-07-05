Jatin Sahay Saxena
all rounder
|Full name:
|Jatin Sahay Saxena
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|50
|18
|Innings
|34
|40
|15
|Overs
|286.0
|259.1
|49.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|37
|3
|1
|Runs
|1098
|1211
|306
|Wickets
|29
|42
|19
|Avg
|37.86
|28.83
|16.1
|SR
|59.17
|37.02
|15.47
|Eco
|3.83
|4.67
|6.24
|BB
|5
|5
|2
|4w
|2
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|50
|18
|Innings
|59
|48
|13
|Not outs
|5
|3
|0
|Runs
|1761
|1358
|157
|Balls Faced
|2999
|1428
|124
|Avg
|32.61
|30.17
|12.07
|SR
|58.71
|95.09
|126.61
|Fours
|207
|148
|21
|Fifties
|10
|6
|0
|Sixies
|17
|28
|3
|Highest
|125
|101
|45
|Hundreds
|4
|1
|0