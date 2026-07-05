Johanne Warren De Zilva

Johanne Warren De Zilva

batsman

Full name:Johanne Warren De Zilva
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Negombo CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches434
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches434
Innings834
Not outs000
Runs1377611
Balls Faced27311527
Avg17.1225.332.75
SR50.1866.0840.74
Fours1861
Fifties000
Sixies230
Highest49446
Hundreds000

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