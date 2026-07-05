Johanne Warren De Zilva
batsman
|Full name:
|Johanne Warren De Zilva
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|3
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|3
|4
|Innings
|8
|3
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|137
|76
|11
|Balls Faced
|273
|115
|27
|Avg
|17.12
|25.33
|2.75
|SR
|50.18
|66.08
|40.74
|Fours
|18
|6
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|3
|0
|Highest
|49
|44
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0