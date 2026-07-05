Harmanjot Singh
batsman
|Full name:
|Harmanjot Singh
|Nationality:
|Germany
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|32
|32
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|1.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|16
|16
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|16
|16
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|32
|32
|Innings
|28
|28
|Not outs
|5
|5
|Runs
|465
|465
|Balls Faced
|388
|388
|Avg
|20.21
|20.21
|SR
|119.84
|119.84
|Fours
|46
|46
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|6
|6
|Highest
|68
|68
|Hundreds
|0
|0