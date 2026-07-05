Harmanjot Singh

Harmanjot Singh

batsman

Full name:Harmanjot Singh
Nationality:Germany

Teams

2026 Teams

Germany

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3232
Innings11
Overs1.01.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1616
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco1616
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3232
Innings2828
Not outs55
Runs465465
Balls Faced388388
Avg20.2120.21
SR119.84119.84
Fours4646
Fifties11
Sixies66
Highest6868
Hundreds00

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