Hasitha Amarasinghe

Hasitha Amarasinghe

all rounder

Full name:Hasitha Amarasinghe
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Baduraliya CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches64
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches64
Innings84
Not outs20
Runs8252
Balls Faced9646
Avg13.6613
SR85.41113.04
Fours146
Fifties00
Sixies12
Highest2929
Hundreds00

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