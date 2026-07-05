Hasitha Amarasinghe
all rounder
|Full name:
|Hasitha Amarasinghe
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|6
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|6
|4
|Innings
|8
|4
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|82
|52
|Balls Faced
|96
|46
|Avg
|13.66
|13
|SR
|85.41
|113.04
|Fours
|14
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|2
|Highest
|29
|29
|Hundreds
|0
|0