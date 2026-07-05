Warapitiya Gedera Yesith Randunu Rupasinghe
batsman
|Full name:
|Warapitiya Gedera Yesith Randunu Rupasinghe
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|5
|7
|Innings
|4
|3
|5
|Overs
|18.0
|15.0
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|84
|82
|85
|Wickets
|1
|4
|6
|Avg
|84
|20.5
|14.16
|SR
|108
|22.5
|13
|Eco
|4.66
|5.46
|6.53
|BB
|1
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|5
|7
|Innings
|14
|5
|7
|Not outs
|0
|1
|1
|Runs
|261
|61
|88
|Balls Faced
|368
|84
|71
|Avg
|18.64
|15.25
|14.66
|SR
|70.92
|72.61
|123.94
|Fours
|31
|4
|12
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|1
|3
|Highest
|63
|39
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0