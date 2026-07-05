Warapitiya Gedera Yesith Randunu Rupasinghe

Warapitiya Gedera Yesith Randunu Rupasinghe

batsman

Full name:Warapitiya Gedera Yesith Randunu Rupasinghe
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Baduraliya CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches857
Innings435
Overs18.015.013.0
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs848285
Wickets146
Avg8420.514.16
SR10822.513
Eco4.665.466.53
BB123
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches857
Innings1457
Not outs011
Runs2616188
Balls Faced3688471
Avg18.6415.2514.66
SR70.9272.61123.94
Fours31412
Fifties100
Sixies313
Highest633930
Hundreds000

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