Wasala Mudiyanselage Mithira Thenura

Wasala Mudiyanselage Mithira Thenura

bowler

Full name:Wasala Mudiyanselage Mithira Thenura

Teams

2023 Teams

Baduraliya CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches196
Innings135
Overs1.03.011.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs32283
Wickets005
Avg0016.6
SR0013.2
Eco37.337.54
BB003
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches196
Innings295
Not outs010
Runs549937
Balls Faced6419234
Avg2712.377.4
SR84.3751.56108.82
Fours6113
Fifties000
Sixies001
Highest313422
Hundreds000

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