Wasala Mudiyanselage Mithira Thenura
bowler
|Full name:
|Wasala Mudiyanselage Mithira Thenura
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|9
|6
|Innings
|1
|3
|5
|Overs
|1.0
|3.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|3
|22
|83
|Wickets
|0
|0
|5
|Avg
|0
|0
|16.6
|SR
|0
|0
|13.2
|Eco
|3
|7.33
|7.54
|BB
|0
|0
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|9
|6
|Innings
|2
|9
|5
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|54
|99
|37
|Balls Faced
|64
|192
|34
|Avg
|27
|12.37
|7.4
|SR
|84.37
|51.56
|108.82
|Fours
|6
|11
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|1
|Highest
|31
|34
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0