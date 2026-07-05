Ruchira Koshitha
bowler
|Full name:
|Ruchira Koshitha
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|26
|2
|Innings
|3
|25
|2
|Overs
|21.0
|196.1
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|14
|0
|Runs
|101
|874
|50
|Wickets
|4
|32
|2
|Avg
|25.25
|27.31
|25
|SR
|31.5
|36.78
|15
|Eco
|4.8
|4.45
|10
|BB
|3
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|26
|2
|Innings
|3
|15
|0
|Not outs
|0
|9
|0
|Runs
|17
|29
|0
|Balls Faced
|28
|115
|0
|Avg
|5.66
|4.83
|0
|SR
|60.71
|25.21
|0
|Fours
|3
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|13
|6
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0