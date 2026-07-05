Ruchira Koshitha

Ruchira Koshitha

bowler

Full name:Ruchira Koshitha
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Baduraliya CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2262
Innings3252
Overs21.0196.15.0
Balls---
Maidens1140
Runs10187450
Wickets4322
Avg25.2527.3125
SR31.536.7815
Eco4.84.4510
BB331
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2262
Innings3150
Not outs090
Runs17290
Balls Faced281150
Avg5.664.830
SR60.7125.210
Fours320
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest1360
Hundreds000

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