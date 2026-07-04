Hayatullah Niazi
bowler
|Full name:
|Hayatullah Niazi
|Nationality:
|Norway
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|10.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|81
|81
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|27
|27
|SR
|20
|20
|Eco
|8.1
|8.1
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|59
|59
|Balls Faced
|47
|47
|Avg
|19.66
|19.66
|SR
|125.53
|125.53
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|27
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0