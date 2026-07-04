Hayatullah Niazi

Hayatullah Niazi

bowler

Full name:Hayatullah Niazi
Nationality:Norway

Teams

2023 Teams

Fossum

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs10.010.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs8181
Wickets33
Avg2727
SR2020
Eco8.18.1
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs11
Runs5959
Balls Faced4747
Avg19.6619.66
SR125.53125.53
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest2727
Hundreds00

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