Vishwa Lahiru Kumara
all rounder
|Full name:
|Vishwa Lahiru Kumara
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|Innings
|5
|3
|Overs
|46.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|Runs
|182
|54
|Wickets
|5
|6
|Avg
|36.4
|9
|SR
|55.2
|11
|Eco
|3.95
|4.9
|BB
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|Innings
|4
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|43
|3
|Balls Faced
|130
|3
|Avg
|10.75
|0
|SR
|33.07
|0
|Fours
|8
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|24
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0