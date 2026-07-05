Vishwa Lahiru Kumara

Vishwa Lahiru Kumara

all rounder

Full name:Vishwa Lahiru Kumara
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2026 Teams

Sri Lanka

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches31
Innings53
Overs46.011.0
Balls--
Maidens40
Runs18254
Wickets56
Avg36.49
SR55.211
Eco3.954.9
BB43
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches31
Innings40
Not outs00
Runs433
Balls Faced1303
Avg10.750
SR33.070
Fours80
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest243
Hundreds00

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