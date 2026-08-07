Himanshu Rathod
all rounder
|Full name:
|Himanshu Rathod
|Nationality:
|Qatar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|24.0
|24.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|139
|139
|Wickets
|12
|12
|Avg
|11.58
|11.58
|SR
|12
|12
|Eco
|5.79
|5.79
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|70
|70
|Balls Faced
|70
|70
|Avg
|17.5
|17.5
|SR
|100
|100
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|23
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0