Himanshu Rathod

Himanshu Rathod

all rounder

Full name:Himanshu Rathod
Nationality:Qatar

Teams

2024 Teams

Qatar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings88
Overs24.024.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs139139
Wickets1212
Avg11.5811.58
SR1212
Eco5.795.79
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs7070
Balls Faced7070
Avg17.517.5
SR100100
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2323
Hundreds00

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