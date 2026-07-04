Himesh Hewage Ramanayake

Himesh Hewage Ramanayake

bowler

Full name:Himesh Hewage Ramanayake
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Bloomfield Cricket And Athletic Club

Colombo Nsl

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches263325
Innings463125
Overs419.4185.372.5
Balls---
Maidens6361
Runs14601029526
Wickets473234
Avg31.0632.1515.47
SR53.5734.7812.85
Eco3.475.547.22
BB534
4w101
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches263325
Innings39189
Not outs1656
Runs30916044
Balls Faced93518852
Avg13.4312.314.66
SR33.0485.184.61
Fours2571
Fifties110
Sixies1271
Highest535413
Hundreds000

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