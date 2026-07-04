Himesh Hewage Ramanayake
bowler
|Full name:
|Himesh Hewage Ramanayake
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|33
|25
|Innings
|46
|31
|25
|Overs
|419.4
|185.3
|72.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|63
|6
|1
|Runs
|1460
|1029
|526
|Wickets
|47
|32
|34
|Avg
|31.06
|32.15
|15.47
|SR
|53.57
|34.78
|12.85
|Eco
|3.47
|5.54
|7.22
|BB
|5
|3
|4
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|33
|25
|Innings
|39
|18
|9
|Not outs
|16
|5
|6
|Runs
|309
|160
|44
|Balls Faced
|935
|188
|52
|Avg
|13.43
|12.3
|14.66
|SR
|33.04
|85.1
|84.61
|Fours
|25
|7
|1
|Fifties
|1
|1
|0
|Sixies
|12
|7
|1
|Highest
|53
|54
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0