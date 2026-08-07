International career

Ikram Alikhil, born on September 29, 2000, is an Afghan cricketer known for his batting skills and wicketkeeping. He started his international career in 2019 and has become an important player for Afghanistan.

2018 U-19 Asia Cup: Ikram scored an unbeaten 107 runs against Pakistan, helping Afghanistan win the tournament.

2019 ODI Debut: On March 2, 2019, Ikram played his first ODI against Ireland at Dehradun, scoring 5 runs. Test Debut: On March 15, 2019, he played his first Test match against Ireland at Dehradun.

2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: He replaced Mohammad Shahzad due to injury and played in the World Cup. Cricket World Cup: Ikram scored a fifty against England, and Afghanistan won by 69 runs. Champions Trophy 2025: Ikram was included in the squad for the tournament, and Afghanistan defeated England.

2024 Test Match: In February 2024, Ikram played his last Test match against Sri Lanka at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, scoring 21 runs.

2024-2025 ODI Career: Ikram’s most recent ODI match was in December 2024 against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. He didn’t score any runs in that match.



Ikram Alikhil continues to be a key player for Afghanistan in international cricket. His calm batting style and reliable wicketkeeping make him a valuable asset to the team.

Leagues Participation

Ikram Alikhil has played in the Afghanistan Premier League (APL).

Afghanistan Premier League

Ikram Alikhil played for the Balkh Legends in the 2018-19 season of the Afghanistan Premier League. His team won the first edition of the league. Ikram scored 25 runs in 6 innings during the season.

Year Team Notes 2018-19 Balkh Legends Won the first edition, scored 25 runs in 6 innings

Domestic career

Ikram Alikhil was born on September 29, 2000, in Kabul. He is a left-handed wicketkeeper-batter for Afghanistan. He started his domestic career in 2017, playing T20 cricket for Band-e-Amir Dragons in the Shpageeza Cricket League. Before his T20 debut, he had already impressed as part of the Afghanistan Under-19 team, where he helped the team win the 2017 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup. Ikram scored an unbeaten century in the final of that tournament.

His First-Class debut came on March 1, 2018, for Speen-Ghar against Kabul Region in the Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament. Ikram scored 39 and 33 in both innings, helping his team win by 29 runs. Later that year, he played his first List A match for Speen-Ghar against Mis-Ainak on July 10 in the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament. He scored 13 runs, and Speen-Ghar won the match by 24 runs.

In September 2018, he joined the Balkh squad for the first Afghanistan Premier League. In 2024, he showed good form in the Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament, scoring 142 runs for Speen-Ghar against Mahipar Stars.

Records and achievements

Ikram Alikhil has achieved a lot in his cricket career. Here are some of his key records and milestones:

In 2017, he scored an unbeaten century in the final of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup, helping Afghanistan win their first title in the tournament.

Also in 2017, he was named in the Afghanistan national squad for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

In 2019, Ikram set a record by surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most runs by a teenager at a World Cup. He scored 86 of 92 runs in the final of the Afghan Championship against the West Indies.

He debuted internationally for Afghanistan in March 2019.

These achievements show Ikram’s rising importance in Afghanistan’s cricket scene.

Personal life

Ikram Alikhil prefers to keep his personal life private. He was born on September 29, 2000, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Throughout his career, he has received strong support from his family, though there is not much known about them.

Finance

Ikram Alikhil’s net worth is around $3 million in 2025. This amount comes from his cricket career and endorsements.

Family

As of October 2023, there is no public information about his parents or siblings. However, reports suggest that his family has always supported him during his cricket career.

Scandals

In 2019, during a match against the West Indies, Ikram made a mistake. After running, he moved towards his teammate Rahmat Shah without realizing the ball was still in play. West Indies player Shai Hope noticed this and alerted the umpire. The third umpire then reviewed the situation and ruled that Ikram was out.

Fans

Ikram has a growing following. On Instagram, he has 81k followers, showing his popularity among cricket fans.