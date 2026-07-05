Imal Liyanage

Imal Liyanage

wicket keeper

Full name:Imal Liyanage
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Qatar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2681727
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2681727
Innings23131724
Not outs4104
Runs534327309534
Balls Faced461619542461
Avg28.127.2518.1726.7
SR115.8352.8257.01115.83
Fours58353658
Fifties3023
Sixies145114
Highest601365660
Hundreds0100

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