Imal Liyanage
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Imal Liyanage
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|8
|17
|27
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|8
|17
|27
|Innings
|23
|13
|17
|24
|Not outs
|4
|1
|0
|4
|Runs
|534
|327
|309
|534
|Balls Faced
|461
|619
|542
|461
|Avg
|28.1
|27.25
|18.17
|26.7
|SR
|115.83
|52.82
|57.01
|115.83
|Fours
|58
|35
|36
|58
|Fifties
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Sixies
|14
|5
|1
|14
|Highest
|60
|136
|56
|60
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|0