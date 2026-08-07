Ismat Alam

Ismat Alam

bowler

Full name:Ismat Alam
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2025 Teams

Afghanistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches636
Innings635
Overs63.223.07.0
Balls---
Maidens610
Runs29715062
Wickets921
Avg337562
SR42.226942
Eco4.686.528.85
BB411
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches636
Innings1133
Not outs201
Runs2834759
Balls Faced4526440
Avg31.4415.6629.5
SR62.6173.43147.5
Fours3024
Fifties100
Sixies603
Highest913239
Hundreds000

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