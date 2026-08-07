Ismat Alam
bowler
|Full name:
|Ismat Alam
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|3
|6
|Innings
|6
|3
|5
|Overs
|63.2
|23.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|1
|0
|Runs
|297
|150
|62
|Wickets
|9
|2
|1
|Avg
|33
|75
|62
|SR
|42.22
|69
|42
|Eco
|4.68
|6.52
|8.85
|BB
|4
|1
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|3
|6
|Innings
|11
|3
|3
|Not outs
|2
|0
|1
|Runs
|283
|47
|59
|Balls Faced
|452
|64
|40
|Avg
|31.44
|15.66
|29.5
|SR
|62.61
|73.43
|147.5
|Fours
|30
|2
|4
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|0
|3
|Highest
|91
|32
|39
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0