Jade Winston Dernbach

Jade Winston Dernbach

bowler

Full name:Jade Winston Dernbach
Nationality:England

Teams

2026 Teams

Wellington Firebirds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2440113144170
Innings2439190138167
Overs205.4137.43037.01047.1572.0
Balls-----
Maidens61626332
Runs130811701013961814857
Wickets3144311228183
Avg42.1926.5932.627.126.54
SR39.818.7758.5927.5518.75
Eco6.358.493.335.98.49
BB44964
4w1111102
5w001030
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2440113144170
Innings8101395147
Not outs14471921
Runs1931871242194
Balls Faced39320293190
Avg2.715.169.467.567.46
SR48.7196.87082.59102.1
Fours1401517
Fifties00100
Sixies00095
Highest512563124
Hundreds00000

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