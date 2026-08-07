Jade Winston Dernbach
bowler
|Full name:
|Jade Winston Dernbach
|Nationality:
|England
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|40
|113
|144
|170
|Innings
|24
|39
|190
|138
|167
|Overs
|205.4
|137.4
|3037.0
|1047.1
|572.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|1
|626
|33
|2
|Runs
|1308
|1170
|10139
|6181
|4857
|Wickets
|31
|44
|311
|228
|183
|Avg
|42.19
|26.59
|32.6
|27.1
|26.54
|SR
|39.8
|18.77
|58.59
|27.55
|18.75
|Eco
|6.35
|8.49
|3.33
|5.9
|8.49
|BB
|4
|4
|9
|6
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|11
|10
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|10
|3
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|40
|113
|144
|170
|Innings
|8
|10
|139
|51
|47
|Not outs
|1
|4
|47
|19
|21
|Runs
|19
|31
|871
|242
|194
|Balls Faced
|39
|32
|0
|293
|190
|Avg
|2.71
|5.16
|9.46
|7.56
|7.46
|SR
|48.71
|96.87
|0
|82.59
|102.1
|Fours
|1
|4
|0
|15
|17
|Fifties
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5
|Highest
|5
|12
|56
|31
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0