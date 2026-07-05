Jahmeal Buchanan

Jahmeal Buchanan

all rounder

Full name:Jahmeal Buchanan
Nationality:Cayman Islands

Teams

2026 Teams

Cayman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings33
Overs6.06.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs4040
Wickets22
Avg2020
SR1818
Eco6.666.66
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs1010
Balls Faced1111
Avg1010
SR90.990.9
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1010
Hundreds00

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