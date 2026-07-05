Jahmeal Buchanan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Jahmeal Buchanan
|Nationality:
|Cayman Islands
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|6.0
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|40
|40
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|20
|20
|SR
|18
|18
|Eco
|6.66
|6.66
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|10
|10
|Balls Faced
|11
|11
|Avg
|10
|10
|SR
|90.9
|90.9
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0