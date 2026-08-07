Jamal Anwar
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Jamal Anwar
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|104
|51
|61
|Innings
|2
|0
|0
|Overs
|6.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|11
|0
|0
|Wickets
|1
|0
|0
|Avg
|11
|0
|0
|SR
|36
|0
|0
|Eco
|1.83
|0
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|104
|51
|61
|Innings
|161
|40
|43
|Not outs
|17
|11
|14
|Runs
|2956
|1072
|475
|Balls Faced
|0
|1289
|421
|Avg
|20.52
|36.96
|16.37
|SR
|0
|83.16
|112.82
|Fours
|330
|102
|45
|Fifties
|7
|4
|1
|Sixies
|14
|16
|11
|Highest
|128
|119
|67
|Hundreds
|2
|1
|0