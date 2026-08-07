Jamal Anwar

Jamal Anwar

wicket keeper

Full name:Jamal Anwar
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Rawalpindi Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1045161
Innings200
Overs6.000
Balls---
Maidens300
Runs1100
Wickets100
Avg1100
SR3600
Eco1.8300
BB100
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1045161
Innings1614043
Not outs171114
Runs29561072475
Balls Faced01289421
Avg20.5236.9616.37
SR083.16112.82
Fours33010245
Fifties741
Sixies141611
Highest12811967
Hundreds210

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