Jarred Jardine
bowler
|Full name:
|Jarred Jardine
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|4
|Overs
|26.2
|23.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|1
|0
|Runs
|123
|116
|115
|Wickets
|3
|4
|1
|Avg
|41
|29
|115
|SR
|52.66
|34.5
|66
|Eco
|4.67
|5.04
|10.45
|BB
|2
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|4
|Innings
|4
|2
|0
|Not outs
|1
|1
|0
|Runs
|47
|10
|0
|Balls Faced
|136
|15
|0
|Avg
|15.66
|10
|0
|SR
|34.55
|66.66
|0
|Fours
|7
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|18
|7
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0