Jarred Jardine

Jarred Jardine

bowler

Full name:Jarred Jardine
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Garden Route Badgers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches234
Innings334
Overs26.223.011.0
Balls---
Maidens310
Runs123116115
Wickets341
Avg4129115
SR52.6634.566
Eco4.675.0410.45
BB221
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches234
Innings420
Not outs110
Runs47100
Balls Faced136150
Avg15.66100
SR34.5566.660
Fours700
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest1870
Hundreds000

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