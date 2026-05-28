Radha Prakash Yadav

Radha Yadav News View all If you want to be the first to know everything about cricketer Radha Yadav, we have compiled all the latest news about him: his training schedule, which matches he is participating in, and what motivates him to play cricket. Women’s ODI World Cup | Twitter disappointed as rain mars India’s final group game against Bangladesh India’s last group game against Bangladesh in the Women’s ODI World Cup in Navi Mumbai was abandoned due to rain. With a point shared between both sides, the Women in Blue finished fourth in the points table with seven points from seven games and will meet Australia in the semifinal on Thursday. Radha Yadav Women’s ODI World Cup | Twitter in awe as Radha Yadav's golden arm makes Nigar Sultana pay for complacency Radha Yadav ‌WPL | Twitter and commentators perplexed after TV umpire misreads cricket laws to overturn clean runout Radha Yadav ‌IND-W vs NZ-W | ‘Devine’ intervention topples India as New Zealand equalizes tally with convincing win Radha Yadav WATCH, IND-W vs NZ-W | Radha Yadav in superwoman mode with a gravity-defying catch to dismiss Georgia Plimmer

International career

Radha Yadav, born on 21 April 2000, is an Indian cricketer known for her left-arm orthodox spin. She represents Mumbai, Baroda, and the West Zone in domestic competitions and has steadily risen through the ranks since her debut in major domestic cricket against Kerala on 10 January 2015.

WODI Matches

Debut: India Women vs South Africa Women at Lucknow – 14 March 2021

Last: Australia Women vs India Women at Delhi – 20 September 2025

WT20I Matches

Debut: South Africa Women vs India Women at Potchefstroom – 13 February 2018

Last: India Women vs England Women at Birmingham – 12 July 2025

2018

Made her T20I debut against South Africa at Potchefstroom on 13 February.

Played in the Sri Lanka series, averaging two wickets per match in the middle overs.

Selected for the ICC Women’s World T20 in the West Indies; took eight wickets in 5 matches, one of India’s top bowlers of the tournament.

2019

Featured in India’s away series against New Zealand and England, strengthening her position in the squad.

Played in the West Indies tour, where India won 5–0; standout performance of 2/6 in the third T20I.

2020

Selected for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Delivered career-best figures of 4/23 against Sri Lanka, a spell that helped India qualify for the final.

2021

Made her ODI debut on 14 March against South Africa Women at Lucknow.

Selected for the England tour and played across formats, though remained primarily used as a T20 specialist.

2022

Represented India at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where the team won the silver medal.

Contributed to India’s title win at the Women’s T20 Asia Cup in Sylhet, taking key wickets in the middle overs.

2023

Played in the South Africa Tri-Series before the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

At the World Cup, took a wicket in the semifinal against Australia and added late runs in the lower order during tense matches.

2024

Returned strongly in the Bangladesh series, where India won 5–0; Radha picked up 10 wickets and was named Player of the Series.

In the ODI series against South Africa, delivered consistent bowling spells, best figures of 1/32 from 10 overs.

Competed in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka; India reached the final but lost, with Radha conceding 0/47 in the deciding match despite earlier reliability.

Included in India’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE; gained attention for several spectacular catches in the field.

2025

Recalled to the main squad for the England tour; pulled off a stunning catch in Birmingham that helped India clinch the series 3–2.

Appointed captain of India A for the tour of Australia A, marking her rise as a leader.

Continued to feature as a regular in ODIs and T20Is, with her reputation built on control, accuracy, and outstanding fielding.

Leagues Participation

Radha Yadav has featured in top women’s franchise tournaments both in India and abroad. Her main success has come in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), where she has played for Delhi Capitals since its inaugural season in 2023. She also gained overseas exposure in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) with Sydney Sixers, which added to her international reputation as a dependable spinner and dynamic fielder.

Women’s Premier League (WPL)

Radha Yadav has been part of the Delhi Capitals since the first WPL season in 2023. Known for her accuracy and ability to handle pressure, she has played as a frontline spinner and a lower-order hitter who can change the course of a match in key moments. Across three seasons, she has delivered impactful spells, sharp fielding, and valuable runs in finals.

Year Team Notes 2023 Delhi Capitals Debut season; 9 matches; best batting 27 off 12 balls in the final vs Mumbai Indians 2024 Delhi Capitals 9 matches; 10 wickets; best bowling 4/20 vs UP Warriorz; 6 catches, most for DC that season 2025 Delhi Capitals Retained; played full season; Delhi reached the final but lost to the Mumbai Indians; key bowling spells and safe fielding

Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL)

In the 2021/22 WBBL season, Radha Yadav played for the Sydney Sixers as an overseas signing. She featured in 12 matches, contributing lower-order runs and providing spin options, though her detailed bowling numbers were not fully recorded. Her stint in Australia provided her with valuable experience in various playing conditions.

Year Team Notes 2021 Sydney Sixers Played 12 matches; scored 43 runs (highest 17); bowling stats not fully available

Domestic career

Radha Yadav began her domestic journey in Mumbai before relocating to Baroda during the 2014–15 season, where she quickly established a name for herself in both age-group and senior tournaments. Her early record was striking — in just eight matches at the U-19 level, she scored 138 runs and claimed 35 wickets, which placed her among the most promising young cricketers in India. Over time, she became a regular in competitions such as the Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy, the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, and the U-23 West Zone Championship, while also representing India A Women, India Women Blue, India Women Red, and featuring in exhibition leagues like Supernovas and Velocity. In the 2023–24 Senior Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy, she took nine wickets in 90.5 overs with best figures of 4/72, proving her effectiveness in longer formats as well. By 2025, her overall domestic record, including WPL appearances, reflected about 20 matches, 74 runs, and 14 wickets, confirming her steady role as a left-arm spinner and useful lower-order contributor. Her domestic career has served as the foundation for her rise to the international level, marked by consistency, discipline, and composure across formats.

Records and achievements

Radha Yadav has earned recognition both in India and abroad for her bowling, fielding, and contributions in franchise leagues. From becoming the first woman from Gujarat to play for the Indian national team to delivering match-defining spells in ICC tournaments, her career is marked by steady progress and key milestones across formats.

2018: Made her T20I debut for India at the age of 18 on 13 February against South Africa. Became the first woman cricketer from Gujarat to be selected for the Indian women’s national team. Took eight wickets in 5 matches at the ICC Women’s World T20 in the West Indies, joint-highest wicket-taker for India.

2020: Member of the Indian side that finished as runners-up in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Took a wicket in the final against Australia, showing composure on the biggest stage.

2021/22: Signed by the Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League, gaining international franchise experience in Australia.

2023–24: Played for West Zone in the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy, taking nine wickets in 90.5 overs, with best figures of 4/72 and an average of about 28.77.

2025 (as of latest stats): Represented India in 55 WT20Is, collecting 62 wickets at an average of 19.79, with best figures of 4/23.

Personal life

Radha Yadav’s story reflects determination and resilience, shaped by modest beginnings in Mumbai and later growth through professional cricket. Her personal background, finances, and growing fan following add essential dimensions to her career, showing how she balances success with her roots.

Family

Radha Yadav was born on April 21, 2000, in Mumbai to Omprakash Yadav, who ran a small milk and dairy stall, and grew up in modest surroundings. She has two brothers, Deepak and Rahul, and a sister, Soni. Her father originally came from Jaunpur district, Uttar Pradesh, before settling in Mumbai with the family. Radha’s birth was premature, in the seventh month of pregnancy, yet she grew into one of India’s top spinners. The family lived in a 225-square-foot home in Kandivali, located behind her father’s stall, part of a redevelopment project under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme. Despite limited resources, her family strongly supported her sporting ambitions. Radha is unmarried and has no children.

Finance

Her net worth is estimated to be around ₹2–3 crores (USD 250,000–350,000), primarily derived from BCCI contracts, match fees, and endorsements managed by Baseline Ventures. While her earnings are more modest compared to top men’s players, they represent steady growth for a women’s cricketer who started her career from humble beginnings.

Cars and Houses

Radha has long maintained her family base in Kandivali, Mumbai, where her family home remains a symbolic part of her journey. By 2024, reports confirmed that she also had a residence in Vadodara, Gujarat, where she spent considerable time. In August 2024, severe flooding in Vadodara led to her evacuation; she later revealed that her SUV and two two-wheelers had been damaged in the disaster. No official records of luxury properties or high-end cars exist, though her professional progress has allowed her to live more comfortably than in her early years.

Scandals

Radha has generally maintained a positive public image. In WPL 2025, she was briefly involved in controversy when a run-out decision during a match between the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians drew debate over the use of LED stumps and replay frames. Another widely reported incident occurred in August 2024, when she was trapped for nearly two days during the Vadodara floods before being rescued; her account of losing personal vehicles and property damage attracted attention and sympathy. These episodes brought her into the media spotlight, although they did not harm her reputation.

Fan Base

Radha enjoys a steadily growing fan following. On Instagram, her official account, @radhay21, has approximately 531,000 followers, while fan pages, such as @radhayadav_fc, add another layer of community support. On Twitter, her profile (@Radhay_21) is used for official communication, with additional fan-run pages, such as Radha Yadav Fan Club (@fanradhay21), posting updates and tributes. She is admired for her energy on the field, sharp fielding, and relatable story, which makes her a favorite among younger audiences.