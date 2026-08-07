Mohammad Jashimuddin

Mohammad Jashimuddin

wicket keeper

Full name:Mohammad Jashimuddin
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2024 Teams

Dhaka Dominators

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches20475
Innings100
Overs1.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs500
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco500
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches20475
Innings36415
Not outs200
Runs65181919
Balls Faced1334122332
Avg19.1419.973.8
SR48.866.9659.37
Fours86931
Fifties420
Sixies460
Highest848910
Hundreds000

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