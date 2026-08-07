Mohammad Jashimuddin
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Mohammad Jashimuddin
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|47
|5
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|5
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|5
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|47
|5
|Innings
|36
|41
|5
|Not outs
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|651
|819
|19
|Balls Faced
|1334
|1223
|32
|Avg
|19.14
|19.97
|3.8
|SR
|48.8
|66.96
|59.37
|Fours
|86
|93
|1
|Fifties
|4
|2
|0
|Sixies
|4
|6
|0
|Highest
|84
|89
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0