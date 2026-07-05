Jaskaran Singh Malhotra

Jaskaran Singh Malhotra

wicket keeper

Full name:Jaskaran Singh Malhotra
Nationality:USA
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly

Teams

2024 Teams

Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches18173817
Innings4343
Overs17.04.017.04.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs67186718
Wickets2020
Avg33.5033.50
SR510510
Eco3.944.53.944.5
BB1010
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches18173817
Innings18153715
Not outs4141
Runs425267843267
Balls Faced4612261191226
Avg30.3519.0725.5419.07
SR92.19118.1470.78118.14
Fours26206220
Fifties1141
Sixies23102910
Highest1735817358
Hundreds1010

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