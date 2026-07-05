Jaskaran Singh Malhotra
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Jaskaran Singh Malhotra
|Nationality:
|USA
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break googly
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|17
|38
|17
|Innings
|4
|3
|4
|3
|Overs
|17.0
|4.0
|17.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|67
|18
|67
|18
|Wickets
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Avg
|33.5
|0
|33.5
|0
|SR
|51
|0
|51
|0
|Eco
|3.94
|4.5
|3.94
|4.5
|BB
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|17
|38
|17
|Innings
|18
|15
|37
|15
|Not outs
|4
|1
|4
|1
|Runs
|425
|267
|843
|267
|Balls Faced
|461
|226
|1191
|226
|Avg
|30.35
|19.07
|25.54
|19.07
|SR
|92.19
|118.14
|70.78
|118.14
|Fours
|26
|20
|62
|20
|Fifties
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Sixies
|23
|10
|29
|10
|Highest
|173
|58
|173
|58
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|1
|0