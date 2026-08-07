Amit Gajanan Paunikar
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Amit Gajanan Paunikar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|42
|32
|Innings
|2
|2
|0
|Overs
|4.0
|4.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|15
|21
|0
|Wickets
|1
|0
|0
|Avg
|15
|0
|0
|SR
|24
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.75
|5.25
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|42
|32
|Innings
|45
|41
|30
|Not outs
|4
|2
|4
|Runs
|1189
|1188
|504
|Balls Faced
|2417
|1563
|443
|Avg
|29
|30.46
|19.38
|SR
|49.19
|76
|113.77
|Fours
|180
|156
|62
|Fifties
|6
|6
|1
|Sixies
|9
|13
|11
|Highest
|166
|150
|78
|Hundreds
|2
|2
|0