Amit Gajanan Paunikar

Amit Gajanan Paunikar

wicket keeper

Full name:Amit Gajanan Paunikar
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

India Tigers

Southern Super Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches264232
Innings220
Overs4.04.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs15210
Wickets100
Avg1500
SR2400
Eco3.755.250
BB100
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches264232
Innings454130
Not outs424
Runs11891188504
Balls Faced24171563443
Avg2930.4619.38
SR49.1976113.77
Fours18015662
Fifties661
Sixies91311
Highest16615078
Hundreds220

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