Muhammad Tanveer
batsman
|Full name:
|Muhammad Tanveer
|Nationality:
|Qatar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|40
|8
|40
|Innings
|18
|6
|18
|Overs
|47.3
|28.0
|47.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|5
|0
|Runs
|358
|98
|358
|Wickets
|11
|5
|11
|Avg
|32.54
|19.6
|32.54
|SR
|25.9
|33.6
|25.9
|Eco
|7.53
|3.5
|7.53
|BB
|2
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|40
|8
|40
|Innings
|36
|8
|36
|Not outs
|10
|2
|10
|Runs
|995
|252
|995
|Balls Faced
|751
|401
|751
|Avg
|38.26
|42
|38.26
|SR
|132.49
|62.84
|132.49
|Fours
|67
|29
|67
|Fifties
|7
|3
|7
|Sixies
|60
|2
|60
|Highest
|88
|80
|88
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0