Muhammad Tanveer

Muhammad Tanveer

batsman

Full name:Muhammad Tanveer
Nationality:Qatar

Teams

2025 Teams

Qatar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches40840
Innings18618
Overs47.328.047.3
Balls---
Maidens050
Runs35898358
Wickets11511
Avg32.5419.632.54
SR25.933.625.9
Eco7.533.57.53
BB232
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches40840
Innings36836
Not outs10210
Runs995252995
Balls Faced751401751
Avg38.264238.26
SR132.4962.84132.49
Fours672967
Fifties737
Sixies60260
Highest888088
Hundreds000

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