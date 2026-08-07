Jesse-James Albanie

Jesse-James Albanie

bowler

Full name:Jesse-James Albanie
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Limpopo

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches33
Innings43
Overs36.021.2
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs157130
Wickets32
Avg52.3365
SR7264
Eco4.366.09
BB12
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches33
Innings41
Not outs20
Runs190
Balls Faced650
Avg9.50
SR29.230
Fours20
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest170
Hundreds00

Another Players

Masondo, Sizwe

Masondo, Sizwe

Radebe, Don

Radebe, Don

Diseko, Johannes Newty

Diseko, Johannes Newty

Mayes, Thomas

Mayes, Thomas

Nofal, Malcolm John

Nofal, Malcolm John

Kaestner, Ludwig

Kaestner, Ludwig

Venter, Morne

Venter, Morne

Steenkamp, Louren

Steenkamp, Louren

Mothoa, Alfred

Mothoa, Alfred

Patel, Khaif

Patel, Khaif