Jesse-James Albanie
bowler
|Full name:
|Jesse-James Albanie
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|4
|3
|Overs
|36.0
|21.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|157
|130
|Wickets
|3
|2
|Avg
|52.33
|65
|SR
|72
|64
|Eco
|4.36
|6.09
|BB
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|4
|1
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|19
|0
|Balls Faced
|65
|0
|Avg
|9.5
|0
|SR
|29.23
|0
|Fours
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|17
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0