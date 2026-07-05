Malcolm John Nofal
all rounder
|Full name:
|Malcolm John Nofal
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|31
|51
|20
|Innings
|37
|44
|16
|Overs
|464.2
|286.0
|34.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|117
|18
|0
|Runs
|1349
|1316
|259
|Wickets
|64
|50
|9
|Avg
|21.07
|26.32
|28.77
|SR
|43.53
|34.32
|22.66
|Eco
|2.9
|4.6
|7.61
|BB
|7
|3
|2
|4w
|3
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|31
|51
|20
|Innings
|48
|46
|17
|Not outs
|8
|6
|3
|Runs
|1544
|1234
|337
|Balls Faced
|2739
|1678
|290
|Avg
|38.6
|30.85
|24.07
|SR
|56.37
|73.53
|116.2
|Fours
|176
|98
|28
|Fifties
|9
|9
|3
|Sixies
|20
|24
|8
|Highest
|179
|108
|56
|Hundreds
|2
|1
|0