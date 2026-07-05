Malcolm John Nofal

Malcolm John Nofal

all rounder

Full name:Malcolm John Nofal
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Kwazulu Natal Inland

Wellington Firebirds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches315120
Innings374416
Overs464.2286.034.0
Balls---
Maidens117180
Runs13491316259
Wickets64509
Avg21.0726.3228.77
SR43.5334.3222.66
Eco2.94.67.61
BB732
4w300
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches315120
Innings484617
Not outs863
Runs15441234337
Balls Faced27391678290
Avg38.630.8524.07
SR56.3773.53116.2
Fours1769828
Fifties993
Sixies20248
Highest17910856
Hundreds210

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