Johannes Newty Diseko

Johannes Newty Diseko

bowler

Full name:Johannes Newty Diseko
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Limpopo

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches597753
Innings887352
Overs1258.4562.5185.0
Balls---
Maidens254271
Runs387624691260
Wickets1278854
Avg30.5128.0523.33
SR59.4638.3720.55
Eco3.074.386.81
BB844
4w721
5w600
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches597753
Innings774317
Not outs242012
Runs69534374
Balls Faced166053082
Avg13.1114.9114.8
SR41.8664.7190.24
Fours80185
Fifties100
Sixies4102
Highest504415
Hundreds000

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