Johannes Newty Diseko
bowler
|Full name:
|Johannes Newty Diseko
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|59
|77
|53
|Innings
|88
|73
|52
|Overs
|1258.4
|562.5
|185.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|254
|27
|1
|Runs
|3876
|2469
|1260
|Wickets
|127
|88
|54
|Avg
|30.51
|28.05
|23.33
|SR
|59.46
|38.37
|20.55
|Eco
|3.07
|4.38
|6.81
|BB
|8
|4
|4
|4w
|7
|2
|1
|5w
|6
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|59
|77
|53
|Innings
|77
|43
|17
|Not outs
|24
|20
|12
|Runs
|695
|343
|74
|Balls Faced
|1660
|530
|82
|Avg
|13.11
|14.91
|14.8
|SR
|41.86
|64.71
|90.24
|Fours
|80
|18
|5
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|10
|2
|Highest
|50
|44
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0