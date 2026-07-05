Morne Venter
all rounder
|Full name:
|Morne Venter
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|13
|4
|Innings
|14
|9
|3
|Overs
|148.0
|71.5
|7.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|27
|2
|0
|Runs
|474
|305
|51
|Wickets
|10
|14
|3
|Avg
|47.4
|21.78
|17
|SR
|88.8
|30.78
|15
|Eco
|3.2
|4.24
|6.8
|BB
|2
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|13
|4
|Innings
|18
|13
|4
|Not outs
|1
|3
|2
|Runs
|614
|449
|89
|Balls Faced
|1494
|561
|72
|Avg
|36.11
|44.9
|44.5
|SR
|41.09
|80.03
|123.61
|Fours
|71
|28
|5
|Fifties
|3
|3
|1
|Sixies
|6
|5
|3
|Highest
|138
|89
|56
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0