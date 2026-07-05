Morne Venter

Morne Venter

all rounder

Full name:Morne Venter
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Limpopo

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11134
Innings1493
Overs148.071.57.3
Balls---
Maidens2720
Runs47430551
Wickets10143
Avg47.421.7817
SR88.830.7815
Eco3.24.246.8
BB232
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11134
Innings18134
Not outs132
Runs61444989
Balls Faced149456172
Avg36.1144.944.5
SR41.0980.03123.61
Fours71285
Fifties331
Sixies653
Highest1388956
Hundreds100

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