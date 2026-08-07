Jigme Singye
all rounder
|Full name:
|Jigme Singye
|Nationality:
|Bhutan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|9
|4
|9
|Innings
|3
|8
|3
|8
|Overs
|10.0
|21.0
|10.0
|21.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|41
|167
|41
|167
|Wickets
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Avg
|0
|27.83
|0
|27.83
|SR
|0
|21
|0
|21
|Eco
|4.1
|7.95
|4.1
|7.95
|BB
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|9
|4
|9
|Innings
|4
|8
|4
|8
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|35
|129
|35
|129
|Balls Faced
|82
|171
|82
|171
|Avg
|8.75
|16.12
|8.75
|16.12
|SR
|42.68
|75.43
|42.68
|75.43
|Fours
|2
|7
|2
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|24
|40
|24
|40
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0