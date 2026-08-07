Jigme Singye

Jigme Singye

all rounder

Full name:Jigme Singye
Nationality:Bhutan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2024 Teams

Bhutan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches4949
Innings3838
Overs10.021.010.021.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs4116741167
Wickets0606
Avg027.83027.83
SR021021
Eco4.17.954.17.95
BB0303
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches4949
Innings4848
Not outs0000
Runs3512935129
Balls Faced8217182171
Avg8.7516.128.7516.12
SR42.6875.4342.6875.43
Fours2727
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest24402440
Hundreds0000

Another Players

Thinley, Namgay

Thinley, Namgay

Ghalley, Kishen

Ghalley, Kishen

Mongar, Anand

Mongar, Anand

Pradhan, Suprit

Pradhan, Suprit

Phuntsho, Tashi

Phuntsho, Tashi

Ghalley, Gakul

Ghalley, Gakul

Yeshi, Sonam

Yeshi, Sonam

Loday, Sherab

Loday, Sherab

Chhetri, Sanjog

Chhetri, Sanjog

Dorji, Karma

Dorji, Karma