Josh Manley
bowler
|Full name:
|Josh Manley
|Nationality:
|Ireland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|21
|21
|Innings
|1
|20
|20
|Overs
|11.0
|152.2
|63.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|9
|1
|Runs
|50
|736
|549
|Wickets
|2
|32
|23
|Avg
|25
|23
|23.86
|SR
|33
|28.56
|16.6
|Eco
|4.54
|4.83
|8.62
|BB
|2
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|2
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|21
|21
|Innings
|2
|12
|7
|Not outs
|1
|7
|3
|Runs
|2
|90
|38
|Balls Faced
|21
|164
|46
|Avg
|2
|18
|9.5
|SR
|9.52
|54.87
|82.6
|Fours
|0
|7
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|3
|1
|Highest
|1
|44
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0