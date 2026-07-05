Josh Manley

Josh Manley

bowler

Full name:Josh Manley
Nationality:Ireland
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Munster Reds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches12121
Innings12020
Overs11.0152.263.4
Balls---
Maidens091
Runs50736549
Wickets23223
Avg252323.86
SR3328.5616.6
Eco4.544.838.62
BB244
4w021
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches12121
Innings2127
Not outs173
Runs29038
Balls Faced2116446
Avg2189.5
SR9.5254.8782.6
Fours073
Fifties000
Sixies031
Highest14423
Hundreds000

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