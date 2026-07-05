Kaludewa Malith Mahela de Silva
bowler
|Full name:
|Kaludewa Malith Mahela de Silva
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|34
|20
|21
|Innings
|52
|20
|21
|Overs
|1017.4
|146.0
|73.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|161
|12
|0
|Runs
|3159
|571
|471
|Wickets
|139
|31
|22
|Avg
|22.72
|18.41
|21.4
|SR
|43.92
|28.25
|20.04
|Eco
|3.1
|3.91
|6.4
|BB
|9
|4
|4
|4w
|7
|2
|2
|5w
|13
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|34
|20
|21
|Innings
|44
|15
|8
|Not outs
|20
|8
|5
|Runs
|251
|63
|56
|Balls Faced
|706
|112
|54
|Avg
|10.45
|9
|18.66
|SR
|35.55
|56.25
|103.7
|Fours
|21
|2
|4
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|2
|2
|Highest
|52
|20
|37
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0