Kaludewa Malith Mahela de Silva

Kaludewa Malith Mahela de Silva

bowler

Full name:Kaludewa Malith Mahela de Silva
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Sri Lanka Air Force SC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches342021
Innings522021
Overs1017.4146.073.3
Balls---
Maidens161120
Runs3159571471
Wickets1393122
Avg22.7218.4121.4
SR43.9228.2520.04
Eco3.13.916.4
BB944
4w722
5w1300
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches342021
Innings44158
Not outs2085
Runs2516356
Balls Faced70611254
Avg10.45918.66
SR35.5556.25103.7
Fours2124
Fifties100
Sixies622
Highest522037
Hundreds000

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